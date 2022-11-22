Man charged nearly 1 year since innocent bystander killed after being shot by stray bullet

An innocent woman is dead after she was hit by a stray bullet at a shooting in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is charged nearly one year after a woman was shot to death by a stray bullet in southeast Houston, according to police.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Innocent woman killed in shooting involving security guards in southeast Houston

The suspect, Moises Castillo, 28, is charged with murder after being accused of firing the bullet that killed Ada Aguilar, 47.

Authorities arrested Castillo on Monday without incident, according to police.

In November 2021, officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at 11555 Fuqua St. at about 3:35 a.m.

A man driving a black Ford truck reportedly started doing burnouts, lost control, and started drifting, according to HPD.

Multiple cars were damaged from the reckless driver and two people were hit by his truck. Police say that's when security officers working at La Playita Bar stepped in.

Investigators said witnesses reported seeing the security officers shooting at the driver in the bar's parking lot.

While firing at the reckless driver, Aguilar was shot while driving through the parking lot, according to police.

First responders found Aguilar inside her car and said she died at the scene.

Moises Castillo, 28, is charged with murder after Ada Aguilar, 47, was shot and killed by a stray bullet in southeast Houston.

