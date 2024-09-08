2 bystanders injured in apparent road rage shooting at Gragg Park, suspects at large, police say

Police are looking for suspects in an apparent road rage shooting that injured two bystanders in the parking lot at Gragg Park Saturday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are working to identify the suspects in an apparent road rage shooting that injured two bystanders in the parking lot at Gragg Park Saturday night.

According to witness statements to police, two trucks pulled into a parking lot in the 3600 block of Telephone Road at a high rate of speed at about 9:15 p.m.

The people inside the vehicles exchanged gunfire and then quickly left the area. According to investigators, the drivers may have been involved in road rage.

During the crossfire, Lt. T. Riley said two people standing nearby in the parking lot were shot. One victim was hit in the leg and the other in the torso.

The victims reportedly drove home in their cars before calling 911. The Houston Fire Department transported them to the hospital, where they are in stable condition.

Authorities said they were flagged down by another person at the park, who had bullet holes in their vehicle. No one in that vehicle was injured.

At this time, HPD has not identified the suspects. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Houston police or Crime Stoppers.