Innocent woman killed in shooting involving security guards in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a stray bullet during a shooting in a southeast Houston parking lot overnight.The shooting happened outside the La Playita Bar on Fuqua near the Gulf Freeway Sunday morning."We all took cover," said witness Michael Moreno. "We were telling everybody to get in their cars."Houston police are trying to sort out the string of events that led to the woman's death."A black Ford started doing burnouts. It got out of control and he couldn't control it anymore, so he started drifting," said HPD South Central Patrol Commander Caroleta Johnson.Johnson adds that the man in the black truck was driving recklessly in the parking lot and damaged multiple cars at the scene. Police said that's when security officers working the bar stepped in."The security guards came outside to address the situation. There was an exchange of gunfire," Johnson said. "We do know there were shots fired. Some from the security personnel and there may have been another person here that fired back. But we don't know in which direction they were firing and who the intended target was."Police say a woman in her 40s was hit by a stray bullet and died at the scene. Two other people were struck by the driver's truck."One person was in their vehicle when they were injured, and the other person was outside of the vehicle," Johnson said.According to officers, the driver of the truck and a security guard are being questionedInvestigators said they are still looking into who fired the fatal shot. They're also collecting evidence and combing through nearby surveillance videos from businesses in search of answers.