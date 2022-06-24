Man wanted on 2 counts of indecency with a child after sending inappropriate photos, police say

RICHWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Richwood Police are seeking the public's help in searching for a man alleged to have had inappropriate contact with two minors.Brandon Edward Greg Garcia, 24, is charged with two counts of indecency with a child after he sent photos of an inappropriate nature to two girls on a cellphone, police said.The two girls are between 11 and 13 years of age and are family friends, according to police.Garcia is described as a 5-foot-8 Caucasian man with black hair and brown eyes and weighs 145 lbs.Police said that if Garcia is seen, do not apprehend him. Instead, call 911 or the Richwood Police Department at 979-265-2222 or 979-265-2640.