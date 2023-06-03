Police investigating after homeless man found possibly beaten to death in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a homeless man was found dead near downtown Houston early Saturday morning, according to police

According to Det. Keith Lovelace with HPD, officers responded to the 400 block of Franklin near Bagby Street just before 7 a.m. after a call of a person down.

When officials arrived, it was found that the man had been assaulted with an unknown object and suffered from blunt force trauma.

Officials did confirm the suspect in question is a man, but there is no detailed description.

According to police, the victim is said to be in his late 50s and will be identified through the medical examiner's office.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-22-TIPS (8477).