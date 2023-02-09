Homicide investigation underway after man possibly beaten to death during altercation in NE Houston

Houston police said it appears two men that knew each other were in an altercation, which led to one of them being killed. Authorities are questioning the other man involved.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating the apparent deadly beating of a man due to an altercation Thursday morning in northeast Houston.

Houston Police Department officers said at about 7:40 a.m., they responded to an assault call at 8911 Bertwood Street near Tidwell Road.

When police arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been beaten to death.

Authorities said two men were involved in an altercation, which led to one of them being killed.

HPD said the other man involved was detained and is being interviewed. It appears the two knew each other.

A homicide investigation will determine if this was a murder or justifiable homicide, according to police.

