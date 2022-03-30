Homeless man dies after being hit by car in SW Houston Burger King drive-thru

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are trying to sort out stories about what led up to a man's death in a Burger King drive-thru in southwest Houston overnight.Officers said the man was picking up change at the drive-thru window outside the restaurant at 8181 W. Sam Houston South near Beechnut when he was hit by a car.Houston police said the restaurant's manager was the one driving.Investigators said they have a "suspicion" around what happened, but there are two very different sides to the story.The Burger King manager who allegedly hit the man with his car says one thing, and the wife of the homeless man says another.The manager told police when he pulled around to the drive-thru area in his white Buick around 2:45 a.m., he didn't see the homeless couple picking up change in front of the drive-thru window.Police said the manager hit the 25 year-old man, who later died at the hospital."(The manager) said he was going on break. It is plausible that that is the case, and that he may not have known that they were still in the drive-thru. Unfortunately, he contacted the male in the drive-thru," Sgt. David Rose said. "We have video of the incident. It does not appear to be an intentional act at this time. We are investigating it as a crash. There are a lot of questions that we have, that we're trying to get to the bottom of."However, two hours before that, there was some kind of altercation between the couple and the Burger King workers, police said.Around midnight, police said the couple walked up to the drive-thru window trying to order food.The workers reportedly told them no, and said they couldn't order unless they were in a car.Police said surveillance video shows the homeless man taking out a knife, but because there's no sound in the video, investigators can't tell exactly what was going on. No one was injured in the altercation.Police said the manager claims the man was threatening them."His wife is very distraught. She witnessed this whole incident. Like I said, there's a difference of statements -- very, very intense difference about what actually transpired, the events leading up to this," Rose said. "We're trying to get to the bottom of it."Police said unlike typical crashes involving pedestrians, there was no damage to the vehicle -- the windshield wasn't shattered and there was no blood at the scene.The district attorney's office is involved. They'll decide whether or not the manager will be charged.