Armed suspect charged with assaulting deputy at Splashtown in Spring has been identified by Pct. 4

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 4 deputies have identified the "career criminal" charged with assaulting a constable deputy at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday evening at the water park at 21300 North Freeway in Spring when Kevin Hunter bypassed metal detectors with a gun, Precinct 4 said.

Hunter was eventually detained after allegedly resisting and assaulting a deputy.

Both the suspect and deputy were taken to a hospital and released the next day, the constable's office said.

Hunter has been charged with felony assault on a peace officer and possession of a weapon where prohibited.

His bond for the weapon charge was set at $500. A bond for the felony assault has not yet been set.

Authorities discovered Hunter had currently been out on a $5,000 bond for robbery-bodily injury.