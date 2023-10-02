The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal assault of a father on North Main Street. The person of interest is said to be his adult son.

Houston police detain 24-year-old son as person of interest in deadly assault of his father

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 24-year-old man was detained after a fight with his father turned deadly Monday morning, according to Houston police.

The Houston Police Department responded to an assault call at an apartment complex on North Main Street at about 7 a.m.

Authorities said there was a disturbance between a 46-year-old father and 24-year-old son, who were arguing. The dad reportedly suffered blunt force trauma and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The victim's son was detained as a person of interest and is being cooperative, HPD said.

Detectives said they were interviewing family members who witnessed the event to determine what led to the deadly incident.

HPD said it was also investigating an instrument that may have been used in the assault.

The father and son were said to have lived together with two other family members.

Officers said they'll know about possible charges after interviewing the son.

Police said there have been no other disturbance calls at the home.

