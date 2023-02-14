Man arrested and charged after firing shots at Harris County workers in Pct. 4 truck, deputies say

Deputies call it another road rage attack. The 25-year-old suspect hit the Precinct 4-marked trucked three times, but thankfully neither of the county workers were hurt.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man now faces felony charges after allegedly opening fire on a Harris County work truck in what deputies are calling a road rage attack last week.

Alejandro Valdez, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a Feb. 8 incident in the 6300 block of Bellaire Boulevard, according to the constable's office.

Two county workers were driving in a marked Pct. 4 truck along Bellaire when a man, who was later identified as Valdez, got upset and pulled alongside them, firing several rounds from a handgun.

Deputies say the truck was hit three times, but thankfully, the workers were not injured.

Valdez was later found and arrested in the 5000 block of South Willow Drive.

"We are fortunate that these men, who were just doing their job, were not injured," Precinct 4 Constable Ted Heap said. "This was an extremely dangerous situation for these two county workers, as well as innocent bystanders, who could have been seriously harmed as a result of this driver's actions."

Heap offered the following tips if a driver is ever involved in a road rage incident:

If you encounter an aggressive driver, don't respond.

Don't respond to aggression with aggression.

Avoid eye contact.

Avoid offensive hand gestures.

Don't honk your horn or attempt to antagonize the enraged driver by blocking their way.