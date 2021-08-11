apartment fire

Man locked girlfriend and child in room and set apartment on fire, investigators say

By Courtney Carpenter
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody after authorities say he allegedly locked his girlfriend and her child in a room and set their apartment on fire.

The incident happened Tuesday morning on Uvalde Road in east Houston. ABC13 was at the complex during the evening when the woman came back to get a few of her belongings.

"I couldn't see. There was smoke everywhere. I had to feel. You know, how blind people do? I had to do that," explained the woman.

Law enforcement sources told ABC13 the suspect is G'Andre Clark. The woman said she and Clark got into a fight just before the fire.

The woman and her 3-year-old son were not seriously hurt in the incident. They were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

"All I did was just love him and he just put my child in jeopardy. That's it," she said.

Clark now has been charged with arson of a habitation with fire as a deadly weapon.

