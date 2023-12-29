Pothole causes garbage truck to flip over into ditch on Holy Road leaving 3 injured, HSCO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office determined that a large pothole caused a garbage truck to flip over into a ditch on Holy Road.

After an investigation, authorities said the truck hit a 4-inch-wide pothole while traveling down its trash collecting route.

Officials were unsure of the truck's speed but reported that the impact blew out the back right tire and caused a rollover crash in a ditch on the 4000 block of Holy Road, near the Crosby area.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 3 people hospitalized after garbage truck overturns in Crosby area, Harris Co. sheriff says

According to reports, the 68-year-old driver was ejected when the truck flipped. Two male passengers, aged 39 and 22, jumped off the truck when it started to roll, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The driver was flown to a hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office. The passengers were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and were later released.

There is no update on the driver's condition yet, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.