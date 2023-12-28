3 people hospitalized after garbage truck overturns in Crosby area, Harris Co. sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Harris County are investigating a major crash involving an overturned garbage truck Thursday afternoon.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the wreck at about 12:21 p.m. in the 4000 block of Holy Road, near the Crosby area.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that based on preliminary information, it appears three people were ejected in the crash.

Life Flight was requested for at least one of those victims, Gonzalez added. The other two victims were taken by ground ambulance.

It's unclear if any other vehicle was involved in the incident.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as the investigation continues.