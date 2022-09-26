Man shot by deputies after wife tells them he shot her, Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office says

Deputies responded to a domestic shooting on Bayette Road in Magnolia just before noon on Monday.

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A husband and wife are recovering in separate hospitals after deputies responded to a Magnolia home on Monday where the woman claims she was shot by her spouse, who was then wounded when the sheriff's office arrived.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office received a call of a domestic disturbance with a firearm in the 30600 block of Beyette Road, which is located just off FM-1774, at about 11:40 a.m.

Dispatchers were told the woman who made the call had been shot by her husband, the sheriff's office said.

"Upon arrival deputies observed a white male later identified as the husband, on the front porch with a rifle, later determined to be a .308 caliber," an MCSO news release read. "The male was given multiple commands to drop the weapon. The suspect refused to do so and raised the rifle in the direction of deputies."

It was then that deputies "engaged with their weapons," opened fire, and hit the husband.

Deputies then tended to both the man and woman. The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

The victim was taken to a separate hospital, where she is also being stabilized.

Deputies stressed that this appeared to be a domestic disturbance and that there was no threat to the public.

MCSO is leading the investigation, but it says the district attorney's office and the Texas Rangers are also looking into the incident.

