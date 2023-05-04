SkyEye video shows some trees surrounding the home appear charred due to the possible smoke from the fire.

2 killed in Magnolia house fire that may have started in back patio, officials say

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman were killed in a fire that the Montgomery County Fire Marshal says started in the home's back patio early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called at about 3 a.m. about the fire in the 14000 block of Woodway Street in Magnolia.

SkyEye video shows beams from inside the house exposed. Some trees surrounding the home even appear charred, due to the possible smoke from the fire.

The identities of the victims were not released as the fire department is still investigating.