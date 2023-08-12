Police identify 22-year-old suspect accused of attempted kidnapping at Montgomery Co. grocery store

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has identified Jose Luis Contreras as the man who tried to kidnap an 18-year-old from her car at a Target.

MAGNOLIA, Texas -- A suspect wanted in connection to the attempted kidnapping of a teen girl outside of a grocery store on Aug. 9 has been identified, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office has identified 22-year-old Jose Luis Contreras from Magnolia and has secured a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators said the incident happened at about 4:30 at the Target store in the 32000 block of FM 2978 on Wednesday. Contreras reportedly followed the 18-year-old victim outside until she got to her car.

That is when Contreras grabbed her from behind and tried to pull her to his car, but the teen was able to escape, authorities said.

Contreras then fled the scene in a gray four-door passenger vehicle.

Authorities ask if you do locate Contreras, to not approach him and to call 911 immediately as he is considered dangerous.

If you know the whereabouts of Contreras or have information that may lead to his arrest, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800, select option three, and refer to case # 23A233785.

To remain anonymous, you may contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).