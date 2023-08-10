A man is accused of following the teen out of the store to her car and tried pulling her to his vehicle, but she was able to escape. Now, authorities are on the lookout for this suspect.

Suspect wanted for attempting to kidnap teen outside Target in Montgomery County, authorities say

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is accused of trying to kidnap a teen girl outside of a Target store Wednesday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Authorities said the suspect followed the 18-year-old victim outside the Target store at 32858 FM 2978.

As the victim was getting into her car, the man grabbed her from behind and pulled her toward his vehicle. The victim was able to escape, and the suspect fled the scene in a gray four-door passenger vehicle.

If you have any information about the identity of this suspect or the whereabouts of the vehicle, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP and refer to case No. #23A233785.