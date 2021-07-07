Hit-and-run driver who killed 15-year-old should have had 'respect to wait' for police, family says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6265404" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a woman and her 15-year-old daughter were said to have been arguing when the teen jumped out of the car.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The cousins of a 15-year-old girl, who was killed by a driver after she jumped out of a moving car on I-45, are asking for help to find the person responsible for hitting her.The driver left the scene after the girl was hit at about 9 p.m. Monday on the freeway southbound between FM 1960 and Richey.Relatives identified the teen as Maddison Taylor.According to preliminary information from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Maddison had an argument with her mom right before she jumped out of the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Friends and family describe Maddison as an affectionate person, but also as a teen who lived a troubled life."She didn't really get to live her life. She didn't get to walk across the stage. She didn't get to go to prom. She didn't even get to be in high school yet," said cousin Denajah Love.Maddison's family says they want the driver to come forward even though they know she wasn't hit intentionally."Whenever I found out about that, I was kind of angry because I get that it was not on purpose, it was an accident. But at least have the respect to wait there until an ambulance gets there or police get there," added Love."It's really hard, the whole scene of them leaving. It makes us angry basically because what if they were in the same shoe? They would want to know who hit their daughter," said another cousin Ja'kaiah Franklin.At least one witness who saw Maddison jump said she swerved to miss hitting her.An investigation into the incident is underway.