Teen killed after jumping out of car on I-45 in north Harris County, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen girl is dead after authorities said she jumped out of a moving car on I-45 while arguing with her mom in north Harris County.
It happened at about 9 p.m. on the freeway southbound between FM 1960 and Richey.
According to preliminary information from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the girl, who was possibly 15 years old, had an argument with her mom right before she jumped out of the car.
Gonzalez said the teen was hit by a car, which did not stop.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
At least one witness who saw the teen jump said she swerved to miss hitting her.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
