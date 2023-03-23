WATCH LIVE

Wanted felon out of Louisiana involved in alleged standoff with Harris County Pct. 4 deputies

Thursday, March 23, 2023 4:33PM
Wanted Louisiana felon threatening shootout with deputies: Pct. 4
Deputies were called about a man aiming a gun at a woman at a home in northwest Harris County. They have since surrounded the home and tried to get him to come out peacefully.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A wanted felon out of Louisiana is threatening a shootout with Precinct 4 deputies at a home in northwest Harris County, the constable's office tweeted.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

At about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies were called about a man aiming a gun at a woman in the 1400 block of Wagon Gap Trail. They have since surrounded the home.

Authorities haven't released the man's name, but we know he's wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He's still inside this home as deputies are talking to him over the phone to convince him to surrender peacefully.

