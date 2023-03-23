Deputies were called about a man aiming a gun at a woman at a home in northwest Harris County. They have since surrounded the home and tried to get him to come out peacefully.

Wanted felon out of Louisiana involved in alleged standoff with Harris County Pct. 4 deputies

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A wanted felon out of Louisiana is threatening a shootout with Precinct 4 deputies at a home in northwest Harris County, the constable's office tweeted.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

At about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies were called about a man aiming a gun at a woman in the 1400 block of Wagon Gap Trail. They have since surrounded the home.

Authorities haven't released the man's name, but we know he's wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He's still inside this home as deputies are talking to him over the phone to convince him to surrender peacefully.