Wanted felon out of Louisiana involved in alleged standoff with Harris County Pct. 4 deputies

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A wanted felon out of Louisiana is threatening a shootout with Precinct 4 deputies at a home in northwest Harris County, the constable's office tweeted.
At about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies were called about a man aiming a gun at a woman in the 1400 block of Wagon Gap Trail. They have since surrounded the home.
Authorities haven't released the man's name, but we know he's wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He's still inside this home as deputies are talking to him over the phone to convince him to surrender peacefully.