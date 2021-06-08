Lone Star College announces reopening for fall semester

HOUSTON, Texas -- Lone Star College announced plans to reopen its campuses and expand in-person offerings for students for the upcoming fall semester.According to a news release from LSC, students will have three options for taking courses this fall: in-person, online classes, and hybrid classes that combine in-person and online."We know the last year put a serious strain on our students, faculty and staff," LSC Chancellor Stephen Head said in the release. "Lone Star College has worked hard to ensure we provide a safe and friendly environment as we welcome everyone back to our campuses."The college will also no longer require masks on its campuses but encourages everyone to adhere to social distancing and getting vaccinated.LSC has been working with students who have been impacted by coronavirus to provide financial aid, and students looking to take online courses will be able to check out laptops the college has purchased this fall.