Man charged after leaving a 'suspicious' package near Lone Star College, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested and charged after a suspicious package was left near the Lone Star College campus, causing the school to shut down on Friday, officials said.

The Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office responded to the campus in the 2700 block of W.W. Thorne Drive.

According to Chief Paul Willingham of the Lone Star Campus Police Department, law enforcement received a call about a man allegedly selling drugs at a bus stop near campus at around 4:54 p.m.

When officials arrived, the man was located and taken into custody. According to Willingham, the man told deputies that he reportedly had a weapon, a bomb, and fentanyl in two black bags in a back parking lot away from the school.

The man was allegedly wearing a filtered facemask and was talking incoherently, according to police.

Officials then safely evacuated the campus and notified the bomb squad.

Police said a search was conducted on the bags, and officials did not find an incendiary device or guns.

There were smaller bags found with a substance that was sent out for testing, which was later determined to be a mix of codeine and Viagra, police said.

According to Lone Star Police, the man is not affiliated with the school but does have an extensive criminal history.

As of Saturday evening, the man was charged with a terroristic threat felony, officials said.