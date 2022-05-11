lone star college

Lone Star College-Tomball to graduate record number of students Friday

By Kayli Thompson
TOMBALL, Texas -- Lone Star College-Tomball will be holding its largest commencement ceremony in the college's history May 13 at the Tomball ISD stadium and event center, according to a May 5 news release from the college.

More than 800 students applied to graduate this year, and the college expects about 360 of those graduates to attend the 34th commencement ceremony and walk the stage, Communications and Media Director Jennifer Richardson said in an email.

The ceremony includes students who completed their degrees in fall 2021 and spring 2022 and those who will complete their degree in summer 2022, according to the news release.

"The obstacles our students have overcome have been considerable. We want this year's commencement to feel like the big deal it is. We want to send our students onto their next life adventures in a grand way," Director of Student Life Shannon Marino said in the release.

According to the release, the commencement ceremony will include keynote speakers Charles Clark, a three-time NCAA champion and 10-time All-American track athlete, and two LSC-Tomball graduates. The 7:30 p.m. ceremony at 20235 Cypress Rosehill Road, Tomball, is open to the public and will conclude with a fireworks show.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.
