Suspect responsible for burning dog 'Loki' alive in Fifth Ward is threat to public, HPD says

Houston officials are offering a reward leading to an arrest weeks after dog Loki was burned alive in Fifth Ward and his killer remains on the loose.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A reward is now being offered for help finding whoever's responsible for a horrendous case of animal cruelty in northeast Houston.

On Aug. 18, at about 4 a.m., the dog's family called the police after someone saw the canine, Loki, on a leash, being burned alive in the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood.

Officials extinguished the fire and rushed Loki to the Houston Humane Society. He died the next day due to organ failure and burn shock, according to officials at HHS.

The dog suffered severe burns to his mouth and had severe bruising consistent with intentional blunt-force trauma, according to the Houston Humane Society.

Officials say the abrasions are compatible with Loki trying to escape the suspect, who beat the helpless dog and used an accelerant to enhance the fire set on the animal.

Houston police said whoever did this to Loki could be a danger to the community.

Loki's family and Crime Stoppers urge you to contact the agency directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Editor's note: Previous reports identified this dog as "Lucky." However, authorities confirmed that his name was "Loki."

