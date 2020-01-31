Arts & Entertainment

Lizzo earns first-ever Grammys, taking home 3 awards

LOS ANGELES (KTRK) -- Instead of singing "Truth Hurts," powerhouse performer Lizzo might be saying truth wins!

The singer, who went to school in Alief ISD and attended the University of Houston, took home three Grammy awards Sunday night at the ceremony held in the famed Staples Center in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish, Finneas win big at Grammys

Her wins included best pop solo performance for her smash hit "Truth Hurts" and two R&B awards.

"Hold on one second," she said, catching her breath. "Thank you to the academy. This is really (expletive) sick."

However, the awards show came on a difficult night.

Hours before the awards began, basketball icon Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others.

Before the show officially honored Bryant, Lizzo performed the songs "Truth Hurts" and "Cuz I Love You," saying at the top of the show: "Tonight is for Kobe."'

Lizzo was among a mix of newcomers and well-known acts who reached their goals of winning their first-ever Grammy Awards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED STORIES ON LIZZO:

Mayor invites Lizzo to be recognized by city for accomplishments

Lizzo accepts invite to hit the court with Houston Rockets Clutch City Dancers

Houston native Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' hits No. 1 on Hot 100 Billboard chart

Lizzo visits UH marching band and stops by Shipley's during trip to Houston
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniaaward showsmusicawardgrammy award
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News