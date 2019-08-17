Arts & Entertainment

Lizzo visits UH marching band and stops by Shipley's during trip to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lizzo was all around Houston and she definitely brought the juice!



The Texas-raised singer was at the University of Houston Friday.


She's also an alum. She visited the Spirit of Houston and spent time with the marching band and cheerleaders. The singer also stopped by Elsik High School where she posed for a picture with her mentor and former band director Manny Gonzales.



Of course, in true Houston-fashion, Lizzo was also sure to head over to Shipley's for a treat.

Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, is a singer, rapper, and actress. She was originally born in Detroit and later moved to Houston where she began performing music.

She is scheduled to perform at the Revention Music Center in downtown Houston on October 4.

