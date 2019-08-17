Lizzo visits UH marching band and stops by Shipley's during trip to Houston

We are the SPIRIT of HOUSTON. and that’s on PERIOD‼️ pic.twitter.com/y7NlSrlItB — Spirit of Houston (@SpiritofUH) August 16, 2019

.@Lizzo didn't text us, she told it straight to our faces... 👀 pic.twitter.com/gAVX1R0MWx — University of Houston (@UHouston) August 16, 2019

Alief ISD, where so much talent is cultivated and supported! So thrilled to host Elsik grad and amazing recording artist Lizzo today! Pic of Lizzo with mentor and former band director Manny Gonzales #AliefProud #AliefMission pic.twitter.com/d2WXibzTNu — Alief ISD (@AliefISD) August 17, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lizzo was all around Houston and she definitely brought the juice!The Texas-raised singer was at the University of Houston Friday.She's also an alum. She visited the Spirit of Houston and spent time with the marching band and cheerleaders. The singer also stopped by Elsik High School where she posed for a picture with her mentor and former band director Manny Gonzales.Of course, in true Houston-fashion, Lizzo was also sure to head over to Shipley's for a treat.Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, is a singer, rapper, and actress. She was originally born in Detroit and later moved to Houston where she began performing music.She is scheduled to perform at the Revention Music Center in downtown Houston on October 4.