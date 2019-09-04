Arts & Entertainment

Houston native Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' hits No. 1 on Hot 100 Billboard chart

This is a truth that doesn't hurt.

Houston native Lizzo is celebrating her first-ever, No. 1 hit on the Billboard charts with the banger "Truth Hurts."

The song was released two years ago but rose in popularity this year when it was featured in the Netflix film "Someone Great."

Lizzo tweeted about landing at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, saying, "WE'RE NUMBER 1. THIS IS A W FOR ALL OF US. ANYBODY WHO EVER FELT LIKE THEY VOICE WASN'T HEARD. ANYBODY WHO FELT LIKE THEY WEREN'T GOOD ENOUGH. YOU ARE. WE ARE. CHAMPIONS."



"Truth Hurts" beat out other hits for the top spot, including Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Senorita," Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," and Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down."

Rapper Cardi B, who performed at RodeoHouston earlier this year, congratulated Lizzo on Twitter, saying that just seeing the singer go from feeling underestimated a couple months ago to rising to number one makes her feel emotional.

"It's the best feeling in the world," Cardi B said.

Last week, Lizzo performed her chart-topper at the MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV Video Music Awards: Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion lead Houston takeover at show
H-TOWN PROUD! The city was represented at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.



Lizzo visits UH marching band and stops by Shipley's during trip to Houston
WE SEE YOU, LIZZO! She was spotted all around H-town and she definitely brought the juice!

