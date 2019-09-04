Houston native Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' hits No. 1 on Hot 100 Billboard chart

Houston native Lizzo is celebrating her first-ever, No. 1 hit on the Billboard charts with the banger "Truth Hurts."
The song was released two years ago but rose in popularity this year when it was featured in the Netflix film "Someone Great."
Lizzo tweeted about landing at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, saying, "WE'RE NUMBER 1. THIS IS A W FOR ALL OF US. ANYBODY WHO EVER FELT LIKE THEY VOICE WASN'T HEARD. ANYBODY WHO FELT LIKE THEY WEREN'T GOOD ENOUGH. YOU ARE. WE ARE. CHAMPIONS."
"Truth Hurts" beat out other hits for the top spot, including Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Senorita," Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," and Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down."
Rapper Cardi B, who performed at RodeoHouston earlier this year, congratulated Lizzo on Twitter, saying that just seeing the singer go from feeling underestimated a couple months ago to rising to number one makes her feel emotional.
"It's the best feeling in the world," Cardi B said.
Last week, Lizzo performed her chart-topper at the MTV Video Music Awards.
