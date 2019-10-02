Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

Thousands expected to say final farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands are expected at the services to say a final farewell to Sandeep Dhaliwal, the Harris County Sheriff's deputy who was gunned down during a traffic stop last week.

The public is invited to a law enforcement ceremony and a Sikh religious ceremony Wednesday at the Berry Center, located at 8877 Barker Cypress Rd. in Cypress.

The Berry Center holds 11,000 people.

EMBED More News Videos

The community will say a final goodbye to Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.



The Cy-Fair ISD police chief tweeted a parking guide for the location:



Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran of HCSO, was the first member of the Sikh community to join the sheriff's office. He's survived by his wife and three children.



The traditional Sikh funeral rites will start with a priest singing sacred hymns. At different points during the ceremony, the priest will pause to translate for those who do not speak Punjabi.

After the service, members of the Harris County Sheriff's Office will say their goodbyes to Dhaliwal with full honors and a 21-gun salute.

The following people are expected to speak during the law enforcement ceremony:
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
County Judge Lina Hidalgo
Commissioner Adrian Garcia
Mayor Sylvester Turner
NJ Atty Gen Gurbir S. Grewal
Sgt. Adam Lightfoot
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

EMBED More News Videos

Thousands are expected to attend the services for fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.



Members of the national Sikh community are expected to arrive from all over the country and have asked people attending to wear navy blue.

Deputy Dhaliwal attended the Sikh National Center twice a week with his family.

Following the law enforcement ceremony the family and HCSO will go to the funeral home for the cremation.

Watch the ceremonies live at ABC13.com.

RELATED: Community gathers to pay respects to fallen Harris County Deputy
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeputy sandeep dhaliwalfuneraldeputy involved shootingofficer killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEPUTY SANDEEP DHALIWAL
'He is an angel' Boy who hugged Deputy Dhaliwal shares story
Deputy's nephew 'so proud' of uncle's community impact
Accused deputy killer's parole part of "systemic problem"
Artwork honors slain deputy's deep interaction with community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Papa John's extends fundraiser for deputy's family to Friday
Ex-girlfriend presses authorities to arrest deputy murder suspect
Houston's mayoral candidates face-off in first debate
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Who's running for Houston mayor
Woman with 2-month-old crashes during chase in Clear Lake
Fall front reaches Houston next week
THE 60: Beyonce, Solange's dad Mathew Knowles has breast cancer
Show More
Officers formed human chain to rescue family of 4 during Imelda
Lyft offering free rides to and from breast cancer screenings
'He is an angel' Boy who hugged Deputy Dhaliwal shares story
2,000-plus attend funeral for vet with no immediate family
Wife finds husband shot to death after home alarm goes off
More TOP STORIES News