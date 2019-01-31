In the hours since the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston released its list of priests who were credibly accused of sexual assault, its leader, Archbishop Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, expressed sympathy for the abuse survivors and confidence that the names are complete.
"In Houston, a number of these shepherds, priests, who were accused, their names have been in the news over the years. But this is the first time we've had everyone together," he said.
The list was a long time coming, even as a number of the outted clergymen have been in the public consciousness for a while.
There are 15 diocese in Texas, including two in San Antonio and Galveston-Houston.
Here is a breakdown of the parishes that priests were assigned to during the times alleged sex abuse:
Parishes With 9
Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston
Parishes with 7
Christ The King, Houston
Parishes with 5
St. Vincent De Paul- 6800 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77025
St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston- 2011 Church St, Galveston, TX 77550
Our Lady of Fatima, Galena Park- 1705 8th St, Galena Park, TX 77547
Parishes with 4
Annunciation, Houston- 1618 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77003
Prince of Peace, Houston- 19222 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77070
St. Thomas More, Houston- 10330 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77096
St. Theresa, Houston- 6622 Haskell St, Houston, TX 77007
Church of the Resurrection, Houston- 915 Zoe St., Houston TX 77020
Parishes with 3- Houston area
St Patrick's Catholic Church, Galveston
St. Pius V, Pasadena
Tribunal
Holy Name, Houston
Sacred Heart, Galveston
All Saints, Houston
St. Francis De Sales, Houston
St. Augustine, Houston
St. Frances Cabrini, Houston
Queen of Peace, Houston
All Saints, Houston
St. Patrick, Galveston
St. Jerome, Houston
Parishes with 2- Houston area
St. Rose of Lima
Holy Rosary, Rosenberg
St. Joseph, Baytown
St. Ambrose, Houston
St. Michael, Houston
Notre Dame, Houston
Sacred Heart, Conroe
St. John Vianney, Houston
St. Dominic, Houston
Assumption, Houston
Blessed Sacrament, Houston
Our Lady of Sorrows, Houston
St. Benedict the Abbott, Houston
St. Charles Borromeo, Houston
Immaculate Conception, Houston
Immaculate Heart of Mary, Houston
St. Cyril of Alexandria, Houston
Parishes with 2- Outside Houston area
St. Patrick, Navasota
Sacred Heart, Conroe
St. Anne, Beaumont
Montgomery Co./Huntsville area/Liberty Co.
St. Thomas The Apostle, Huntsville
St. Mary, Cleveland
St. John of the Cross, New Caney
Sacred Heart, Conroe
Brazoria/Lake Jackson area
St. Henry, Freeport
St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Freeport
St. Joseph, Brazoria
St. Basil (Most Holy Trinity), Angleton
St. Michael, Lake Jackson
St. John of the Cross, New Caney
Beaumont/Port Arthur
St. Joseph, Beaumont
St. Piux X, Beaumont
St. James, Port Arthur
MISC Cities in Archdiocese
Holy Family, Wharton
Newman Center, Wharton Junior College
Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission, Navasota
Sacred Heart, Palestine
Sacred Heart, Pattison
Most Holy Trinity, Trinity
St. Francis of the Tejas, Crockett
St. John, Hungerford
Holy Cross, Bay City
St. Joseph, Bryan
