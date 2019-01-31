Parishes With 9

In the hours since the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston released its list of priests who were credibly accused of sexual assault, its leader, Archbishop Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, expressed sympathy for the abuse survivors and confidence that the names are complete."In Houston, a number of these shepherds, priests, who were accused, their names have been in the news over the years. But this is the first time we've had everyone together," he said.The list was a long time coming, even as a number of the outted clergymen have been in the public consciousness for a while.There are 15 diocese in Texas, including two in San Antonio and Galveston-Houston.Here is a breakdown of the parishes that priests were assigned to during the times alleged sex abuse:Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, HoustonChrist The King, HoustonSt. Vincent De Paul- 6800 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77025St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston- 2011 Church St, Galveston, TX 77550Our Lady of Fatima, Galena Park- 1705 8th St, Galena Park, TX 77547Annunciation, Houston- 1618 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77003Prince of Peace, Houston- 19222 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77070St. Thomas More, Houston- 10330 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77096St. Theresa, Houston- 6622 Haskell St, Houston, TX 77007Church of the Resurrection, Houston- 915 Zoe St., Houston TX 77020St Patrick's Catholic Church, GalvestonSt. Pius V, PasadenaTribunalHoly Name, HoustonSacred Heart, GalvestonAll Saints, HoustonSt. Francis De Sales, HoustonSt. Augustine, HoustonSt. Frances Cabrini, HoustonQueen of Peace, HoustonAll Saints, HoustonSt. Patrick, GalvestonSt. Jerome, HoustonSt. Rose of LimaHoly Rosary, RosenbergSt. Joseph, BaytownSt. Ambrose, HoustonSt. Michael, HoustonNotre Dame, HoustonSacred Heart, ConroeSt. John Vianney, HoustonSt. Dominic, HoustonAssumption, HoustonBlessed Sacrament, HoustonOur Lady of Sorrows, HoustonSt. Benedict the Abbott, HoustonSt. Charles Borromeo, HoustonImmaculate Conception, HoustonImmaculate Heart of Mary, HoustonSt. Cyril of Alexandria, HoustonSt. Patrick, NavasotaSacred Heart, ConroeSt. Anne, BeaumontSt. Thomas The Apostle, HuntsvilleSt. Mary, ClevelandSt. John of the Cross, New CaneySacred Heart, ConroeSt. Henry, FreeportSt. Mary, Star of the Sea, FreeportSt. Joseph, BrazoriaSt. Basil (Most Holy Trinity), AngletonSt. Michael, Lake JacksonSt. John of the Cross, New CaneySt. Joseph, BeaumontSt. Piux X, BeaumontSt. James, Port ArthurHoly Family, WhartonNewman Center, Wharton Junior CollegeOur Lady of Guadalupe Mission, NavasotaSacred Heart, PalestineSacred Heart, PattisonMost Holy Trinity, TrinitySt. Francis of the Tejas, CrockettSt. John, HungerfordHoly Cross, Bay CitySt. Joseph, Bryan