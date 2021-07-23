Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston hit with $10M lawsuit over alleged sex abuse by priest

The Plaintiff's initial complaint was made to the school located in the Diocese of Victoria, which the minor attended.

We have been informed that the initial complaint to school officials in Victoria did not include any allegations of sexual abuse.

When the allegation of sexual abuse was made it was investigated by the police authorities in Victoria and no criminal charges were brought against Father Phi Nguyen.

The Plaintiff previously filed a lawsuit in Victoria County, which was dismissed without prejudice on their own motion.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A lawsuit seeking $10 million has been filed on behalf of two parents who claim their daughter was sexually assaulted by a Catholic priest for the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, is calling for immediate action by church officials."This lawsuit names the priest, it names Cardinal [Daniel] DiNardo, it names the Vatican and it names the Galveston-Houston diocese because they were the ones responsible for placing this priest in different places," explained Eduardo Lopez de Casas with SNAP Houston.The priest accused in the lawsuit is Father Phi Nguyen.The mother of the alleged victim said it happened in November 2018 when her daughter was 10 years old. She said Nguyen inappropriately touched her daughter during a mock confession.At the time, the girl was a student at Nazareth Academy in Victoria, Texas.The lawsuit reads in part:Eyewitness News reached out to the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston about the lawsuit.They responded with the following statement:Meanwhile, Lopez de Casas is calling for immediate action by church officials and has this message for parishioners."The parishioners need to understand, when they see Cardinal DiNardo out there saying 'Please give, we need you to give to the DSF fund,' or this or that, they need to understand a lot of that money now is going to attorneys to fight these cases of abuse, and I don't think that's what people want the money to go for in the church," he said.ABC13 spoke to the accused priest on the phone. He declined an interview and referred us to the archdiocese.The parents of the alleged victim also issued a statement, saying in part, this assault "set their daughter's life on a completely different path. A destructive one she didn't deserve."Her mother tells ABC13 she believes Nguyen has more victims.Below is the family's full statement: