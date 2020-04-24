coronavirus texas

LIVE: Emergency medical site at NRG Park effectively closing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Weeks after city and county leaders toured a $60 million emergency medical site at NRG Park, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Friday the county is effectively shutting it down.

The medical shelter built in days after county commissioners approved it earlier this month was meant to serve as an overflow site for hospitals who could have been at capacity with COVID-19 patients.

While Hidalgo said the county still leads the state in coronavirus cases, she credited residents' unity and sacrifices for keeping the virus from reaching a worst-case scenario level.



Hidalgo made the announcement at a Harris Health System event that is celebrating the additional masks afforded to frontline medical workers in the Texas Medical Center. You can watch the event live in the video above.

According to Harris Health, the system has secured 50 days of personal-protective equipment at Ben Taub and LBJ hospitals, after only holding just a little over a day's worth of medical face shields and other equipment.

Its goal is to have at least 60 days of inventory in hand.

The event is being held days before the start of a 30-day face-covering mandate all over Harris County and the city of Houston.

Hidalgo has faced vocal dissent over whether the order infringes on constitutional rights. One medical doctor, who is also a conservative activist, has sued Hidalgo over it.

SEE MORE: Harris Co. judge sued over mandatory mask order
EMBED More News Videos

Under the order, residents 10 years old and older will be required to wear a covering, starting Monday, April 27.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharris countycoronavirus testingcoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
No saddle required: Horses visit nursing home residents
Restaurant opens dining room tonight despite stay home order
Harris Co. emergency managers speak as stores reopen
Austin County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston-area malls reopening with 'retail to-go' today
Here's when Texas governor sees salons opening back up
Man who bonded out for $50 told HPD he could beat $100k bail
Near record highs Friday, great weekend ahead
Restaurant opens dining room tonight despite stay home order
No saddle required: Horses visit nursing home residents
Houston mayor says no citations for not wearing a mask
Show More
Trump signs bill with nearly $500B more in COVID-19 aid
WEEKEND TRAFFIC: Crews speed up road work with traffic drop
Free masks cause something not seen in a while: I-45 traffic jam
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Onalaska tornado victims work on recovery with neighbors' help
More TOP STORIES News