LIVE: Emergency medical site at NRG Park effectively closing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Weeks after city and county leaders toured a $60 million emergency medical site at NRG Park, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Friday the county is effectively shutting it down.The medical shelter built in days after county commissioners approved it earlier this month was meant to serve as an overflow site for hospitals who could have been at capacity with COVID-19 patients.While Hidalgo said the county still leads the state in coronavirus cases, she credited residents' unity and sacrifices for keeping the virus from reaching a worst-case scenario level.Hidalgo made the announcement at a Harris Health System event that is celebrating the additional masks afforded to frontline medical workers in the Texas Medical Center. You can watch the event live in the video above.According to Harris Health, the system has secured 50 days of personal-protective equipment at Ben Taub and LBJ hospitals, after only holding just a little over a day's worth of medical face shields and other equipment.Its goal is to have at least 60 days of inventory in hand.The event is being held days before the start of a 30-day face-covering mandate all over Harris County and the city of Houston.Hidalgo has faced vocal dissent over whether the order infringes on constitutional rights. One medical doctor, who is also a conservative activist, has sued Hidalgo over it.