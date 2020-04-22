Closure of $60M emergency medical site at NRG Park being proposed

ABC13 has learned that Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle is planning to ask the county to cancel the contract with Deer Park-based Garner Environmental during next week's commissioners court meeting.
Last month, Harris County commissioners unanimously voted to pay for the implementation of the mobile medical shelter. The fear at that time was that the county would see a surge of thousands of COVID-19 patients similar to what has happened in New York.
At that time, Judge Lina Hidalgo and commissioners said they would rather have the mobile hospital so our region was prepared for a worst-case scenario.
So far, that has not occurred. Medical experts have credited local residents for practicing social distancing and adhering to the "Stay Home - Work Safe" order for limiting the spread of the virus to a level the Texas Medical Center and other facilities can handle.
With the $60 million shelter staying empty and expenses building up, Cagle is placing the following language on the agenda.
Dear Court Members,
Precinct 4 respectfully requests discussion and possible action concerning the termination of the contract with Garner Environmental Services Inc. regarding the non-congregate medical shelter at NRG Park.
Your consideration and approval of this request is appreciated.
Sincerely,
R. Jack Cagle
"It was a good insurance policy (in March,) but clearly, we don't need it," said Joe Stinebaker, Commissioner Cagle's director of communications.
SEE ALSO: Medical shelter built at NRG Park for emergency coronavirus use
Reached by phone, Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis said he wasn't sure if it's time to shut it down quite yet.
"I've got to listen to the medical experts," said Ellis. "I'd rather have it and not need it, then not have it and need it."
An alternative commissioners court study is reducing the scale and footprint of the medical shelter.
Hidalgo had previously said that she wanted the region to be "overprepared."
In addition, around 75 percent of the cost of the medical shelter is reimbursable by FEMA.
PREVIOUS STORY: County eyes NRG Park as "last resort" hospital space
Follow Miya Shay on Twitter and Facebook.