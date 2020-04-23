Harris Co. judge sued over mandatory mask order

On Thursday, one political activist, who is also a medical doctor by trade, filed a lawsuit against Hidalgo to stop the 30-day order, labeling it as "unconstitutional."
In his lawsuit, Dr. Steven Hotze took issue with the enforcement of the order, which includes the adherence of social distancing guidelines.
"In Judge Hidalgo's Harris County, the heavy hand of local government will fine individuals who refuse to wear a mask, fail to wash their hands, get within six feet of another, or inadvertently touch their face," the lawsuit states.
Hotze's petition later states, "Will it be a little easier to force people to wear certain items? Today a mask, tomorrow a hazmat suit - where does it stop?"
Hotze, who operates Hotze Health and Wellness Center, has already sued Hidalgo over the county-wide "Stay Home - Work Safe" order.
The physician is also no stranger to confronting highly controversial social issues in the area. Back in 2016, he boycotted Target after it allowed people to use the restroom of their gender identity.
Hidalgo's face-covering order comes as Harris County continues to lead the state with the most cases. About a quarter of the nearly 22,000 cases is in the county.
The mask order also comes weeks after other major cities like Dallas, San Antonio and Austin announced mandates of their own.
In the wake of the order, Hidalgo was the target of criticism by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who called her mechanisms to stem the spread of the virus "overreaching."
