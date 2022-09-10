Houston-born rapper gives back to community with free gas-giveaway block party

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston-born Eastside rapper Lil Jairmy is giving back to the community with a free gas giveaway on Saturday.

To give back and share his success with the city that raised him, the rapper will host a gas giveaway block party to wrap up his Gas God 2 HTX Takeover Weekend.

He will be gifting the first 100 cars that arrive with free gas fill-ups. While guests are waiting, they can enjoy a live DJ, free food, and activities for children.

Lil Jairmy developed a love for music in during his childhood. His first song, released in 2015, called "Trapped Out," gained local popularity and granted him to begin performing in clubs around the city.

In 2019, his first mixtape was released, titled " Excuse My Absence," featuring a collaboration with Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Baby. Since then, Jairmy has been releasing independent mixtapes and inking a deal with 300 Entertainment in 2021.

The gas giveaway block party will be at 1818 Hamilton Street at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.