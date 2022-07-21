community

Houston rapper Trae tha Truth talks helping community during namesake weekend

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth talks helping community during namesake weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Trae tha Truth's "Trae Day Weekend" kicked off Thursday and the rapper started off the festivities with a stop at ABC13.

The Houston native has been celebrating his official day in the City of Houston since 2008.

Trae says the community event will be full of surprises and lots of giveaways like gas cards and food, plus parties all weekend long.



On Friday at 2:30 p.m., the rapper plans to help the homeless cool off with ice cream and cold products.

Throughout the weekend, he'll host marquee events such as his Trae Day Family Funday Festival, celebrity kickball game and the Funny By Nature Comedy Festival.

Since the City of Houston honored Trae with his own day for his philanthropic work, 14 years ago, the community activist has marked the day by bringing in a number of celebrities at special events, planning back-to-school giveaways for families and a number of projects benefiting those in need.

SEE ALSO: Trae tha Truth to open Katy ice cream shop that hires people with special needs

EMBED More News Videos

THIS IS AWESOME! The store will give young adults with special needs the opportunity to work and be supported!



Houston rapper puts smiles on people's faces with food and gas giveaway
EMBED More News Videos

THIS IS HOW WE HOUSTON! "The satisfaction and the energy we get from people in return is amazing," said the rapper.



Trae tha Truth returns custom truck to Houston grandma attacked by carjackers but with big surprises
EMBED More News Videos

Trae Tha Truth is a man of his word and helped out a Houston grandmother whose truck was stolen in a carjacking.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonrapperfoodweekend happeningsmusiceventscommunity
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
From floating cabanas to Comicpalooza: What to do this weekend
Houston Astros and Bun B drop special hat collection for 713 Day
These events are topping list of what to do this weekend
SPONSORED: Join YMCA Operation Backpack's Virtual Day of Giving!
TOP STORIES
Man in his 70s dies of West Nile virus, Montgomery Co. officials say
4 carjacking suspects ejected from stolen Jeep in deadly chase crash
Record-breaking heat Thursday but a slight chance of rain Friday
5 puppies found dead, 3 others and mom rescued in west Houston
Police release photo of truck involved in road rage shooting on US 290
JJ Watt offers to pay for funeral for Houston woman's grandpa
Suspect accused of stealing catalytic converter at Tomball theater
Show More
President Biden tests positive for COVID-19
US reports 1st polio case in nearly a decade
Mom speaks out about reporting son to police for mass shooting threat
Video shows 2 men wanted for series of truck thefts
Missing disabled mom, 7-year-old son found wandering in streets: HPD
More TOP STORIES News