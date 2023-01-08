Rare moment caught on ABC13's tower cam when lightning appears to strike building in Greenway Plaza

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13's tower camera captured electrifying lightning zipping across the night sky and appearing to strike a high-rise building in Greenway Plaza after the city got a whirlwind of storms overnight.
No damage was reported from the rare moment caught on camera.
A video of a dark cloud that had a funnel-like shape in the Cypress area near West and Fry Road was sent to Eyewitness News amid a tornado warning in the area Saturday night.
ABC13 Meteorologist Kevin Roth explains that the shape isn't a tornado yet. Roth said this is called a "wall cloud," which is a lowering of the base of the storm.
"This is what a tornado would actually drop out of, if one formed," Roth said. "It shows there was some rotation in the storm, but that doesn't necessarily mean a tornado actually hit the ground."
An eyewitness sent ABC13 a video of a wall cloud in northwest Harris County from Saturday's storm.
That funnel-like shape can be seen after it's highlighted by the lightning flaring in the background.
