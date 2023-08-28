Hobby Airport, passengers assist Sealy man with sweet proposal as girlfriend's plane lands

A man planned a sweet proposal to his girlfriend, Terri Jo, at Houston Hobby Airport with the help of several people on Sunday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is finally rain in the forecast for all of southeast Texas, and there is "Rainwater" in the forecast for a Texas woman who got a big surprise when her Southwest Airlines flight landed right on time at Hobby Airport Sunday morning.

Russell Rainwater was likely never so excited for a plane to land in his 51 years.

The Sealy, Texas banker asked Hobby Airport if he could greet his girlfriend, Terri Jo, with a sign when her flight landed.

Why? He wanted to propose to her.

Hobby, Southwest, and vendors at the airport did more than say yes. They helped his idea take flight with live music, cake, champagne, and even a painter.

"I love Terri Jo, and I'm so excited about sharing this time with her," he said. "I think this will be a little over the top, and I'm so excited that this is a way to share my love and express it to her."

They met a year ago. She is a widow. He has never married, but on Sunday, they both took a leap of faith on a wing and a prayer when Terri Jo's flight arrived on time.

Terri Jo did not expect the first-class greeting, but when Russell took a knee, she said yes.

"I don't even have words for it. It's just incredible," she said.

And given the extra steps Russell went to propose, it's a good bet it will be a while before her feet again touch the ground.

"I'm just excited and anxious and jittery. But it's exciting and totally unexpected. I mean, incredible surprise for me," Terri Jo said. "He has such a great heart, loves humanity. Such a server of the community."

