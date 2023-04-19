Video shows 6-foot alligator found in League City drainage ditch peacefully apprehended

Wow! This gator was seen just hanging out near a League City neighborhood. Apparently, we're in the peak of alligator breeding season.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- League City police helped wrangle a six-foot alligator that was found in a drainage ditch, video shows.

The gator was found Tuesday in the 3300 block of South Shore Boulevard, not far from Marina Bay Drive, according to police.

Video shows the reptile was apprehended peacefully.

Just last month, another alligator was spotted soaking up the sun at Houston's Buffalo Bayou Park.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, we're currently in the peak of alligator breeding season.

