Driver, passenger killed when car collides with train in Liberty County, DPS says

AMES, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people died after driving past a railroad crossing and colliding with a train in Liberty County on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The fatal crash happened at about 10:27 a.m. on FM 160 north of U.S. Highway 90 almost an hour northeast of Houston.

The driver, identified as 63-year-old Linda Warren Durio, ignored the activated railroad crossing arms and was hit by a train, according to DPS officials.

Durio and her passenger, identified as 48-year-old Demetria Louise Semien, were pronounced dead at the scene.

SkyEye flew over the scene Monday afternoon, where the 2019 Toyota Rav 4 could be seen with significant damage.

The train engineer and two passengers were reportedly not injured in the crash.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

