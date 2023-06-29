ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair looks at job opportunities for LGBTQ+ homeless

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Pride Month comes to an end, ABC13's Who's Hiring Job Fair will take a look at how a group that helps the homeless is making a difference with the LGBTQ+ community.

On Thursday morning, we're partnering with Workforce Solutions for our virtual event, in which officials from the Covenant House will join.

A 2015 study showed 25% of homeless youth in Harris County identify at LGBTQ+. One of the places that helps them is the Covenant House, which has become the largest provider of emergency shelter for youth in Harris County.

We are set to take a look at the employment opportunities the shelter offers youth and offer a number of other immediate-hire jobs.

There are jobs in the automotive, telemarketing, and sales industries. If you apply during the event, you could land an interview in days.

Participants can apply online, or reach out to the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

To see the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.

