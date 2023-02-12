Roads closed on Hwy 99 at I-10 as Hazmat crews investigate leak at Katy warehouse, firefighters say

The feeder roads north and southbound of 99 at I-10 are closed as Hazmat crews investigate a leak at a warehouse in Katy, firefighters say.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after reports of a leak at a warehouse in west Harris County on Sunday, according to firefighters.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said crews responded to a leak at a warehouse in the 23600 block of Colonial Parkway.

Officials said Hazmat crews are working at the scene, but it is unclear what type of leak they are investigating.

The feeder roads north and southbound of 99 at I-10 are closed as authorities investigate.

Although details are limited, the fire marshal's office said there are no reported injuries.

For fire or life safety hazard complaints, The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office advises people to email fmosupport@fmo.hctx.net.



