17-year-old suspect in custody for allegedly breaking into cars and stealing gun

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- League City police officers have arrested a 17-year-old suspect for allegedly breaking into cars and stealing a gun.

The video above is from ABC 13's 24/7 livestream.

The arrest was made after the League City Police Department got a report of a man in dark-colored clothing trying to open car doors in the 400 block of Cranbrook Lane on Thursday at 4 a.m.

At the scene, officers said they found several vehicles had been broken into and started searching the neighborhood for the suspect.

Two hours later, officers received another report about a man with the same description trying to open car doors in the 600 block of Kendal Lane.

Officers found the suspect less than a mile away, but he took off before they could catch him.

During the chase, officers reported seeing the suspect throw items to the ground. Eventually, they found him in the backyard of a home on Castle Peak Lane and arrested him. The suspect was identified as Ronnie Thompson Jr.

In an area search, officers reported finding several items that Thompson discarded while fleeing, including an allegedly stolen handgun and several other pieces of property that officers believed were taken during the car burglaries.

Thompson has been charged with theft of a firearm, evading arrest on foot, and criminal trespass, with bonds totaling $9,000. Additional charges are expected pending further investigation.