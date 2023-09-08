Deputies recovered evidence of child pornography inside the League City home after the 38-year-old's arrest. He now faces a charge of possession of child pornography with a $120,000 bond.

League City man arrested after deputies find evidence of child porn during search warrant

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 38-year-old man was arrested for child pornography in League City on Wednesday, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

Mark Hammond faces a possession of child pornography charge after evidence was recovered during a search warrant in the 2800 block of Knoxville Drive.

Deputies located the evidence in Hammond's bedroom, the sheriff's office said.

The Galveston County District Attorney's Office was contacted and recommended the charge along with a $120,000 bond.

All items were seized as evidence, and Hammond was taken to the Galveston County Jail, officials said.

