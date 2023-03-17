WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
child pornography

Man arrested after deputies find evidence of child porn during search warrant in League City home

KTRK logo
Friday, March 17, 2023 8:11PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old man was arrested for child pornography in League City on Thursday, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

Hector Padron Jr. faces a possession of child pornography charge after evidence was recovered during a search warrant in the 900 block of Texas Avenue.

Deputies said Padron Jr., four other adults, and two children were inside the home when they arrived to conduct the search.

The Galveston County District Attorney's Office was contacted and recommended the charge along with a $100,000 bond.

All items were seized as evidence, and Padron Jr. was taken to the Galveston County Jail, officials said.

SEE ALSO: 23-year-old accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old, posting pornographic images on Twitter

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW