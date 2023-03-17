Man arrested after deputies find evidence of child porn during search warrant in League City home

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old man was arrested for child pornography in League City on Thursday, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

Hector Padron Jr. faces a possession of child pornography charge after evidence was recovered during a search warrant in the 900 block of Texas Avenue.

Deputies said Padron Jr., four other adults, and two children were inside the home when they arrived to conduct the search.

The Galveston County District Attorney's Office was contacted and recommended the charge along with a $100,000 bond.

All items were seized as evidence, and Padron Jr. was taken to the Galveston County Jail, officials said.

