missing person

FBI investigating Laredo mom and 2 children gone missing after trip to Mexico

EMBED <>More Videos

What to do when someone you know goes missing

LAREDO, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI headquarters in San Antonio is asking for the public's help in finding a family of three that went missing last week on their way back from visiting relatives in Mexico.

A mother, her son and daughter went missing Sunday afternoon on June 13 after their drive back home to Laredo from Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon, according to the FBI.

Gladys Cristina Perez Sanchez, 39, was last seen driving a yellow 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with her 16-year-old son John Carlos Gonzalez and her 9-year-old daughter Michelle Cristina Duran.



Investigators said they believe the family likely went missing on the Monterrey-Nuevo Leon Highway by Vallecillo.

The vehicle has Texas license plates that read NBX-4740. Sabinas Hidalgo is approximately 84 miles south of Laredo.

Sanchez is an employee of a Laredo school district. Authorities described her as having brown eyes and long, black hair. She is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green polo shirt and blue jeans.

Gonzalez is described as having brown eyes and short, red hair. He stands at approximately 5'8" and weighs about 180 pounds. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt.

Duran is described as having brown eyes and long, curly black hair. Authorities said she at approximately 4'10" and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a striped T-shirt.

There were no indications the family did not plan to return to their home in Laredo, according to the FBI. Sanchez's health could be at risk if she does not have access to the medications she requires daily.

If you know any information on the family's whereabouts, you are urged to contact the FBI at 210-225-6741.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
laredomexicofbimissing childrendrivingmissing teenagermissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Human remains found in forest preserve ID'd as missing airlines exec
Families of missing Black men plead for more accountability
Laundrie family attorney speaks out after discovery of Brian's remains
TIMELINE: What happened to Gabby Petito?
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Show More
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
More TOP STORIES News