FBI investigating Laredo mom and 2 children gone missing after trip to Mexico

LAREDO, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI headquarters in San Antonio is asking for the public's help in finding a family of three that went missing last week on their way back from visiting relatives in Mexico.A mother, her son and daughter went missing Sunday afternoon on June 13 after their drive back home to Laredo from Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon, according to the FBI.Gladys Cristina Perez Sanchez, 39, was last seen driving a yellow 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with her 16-year-old son John Carlos Gonzalez and her 9-year-old daughter Michelle Cristina Duran.Investigators said they believe the family likely went missing on the Monterrey-Nuevo Leon Highway by Vallecillo.The vehicle has Texas license plates that read NBX-4740. Sabinas Hidalgo is approximately 84 miles south of Laredo.Sanchez is an employee of a Laredo school district. Authorities described her as having brown eyes and long, black hair. She is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green polo shirt and blue jeans.Gonzalez is described as having brown eyes and short, red hair. He stands at approximately 5'8" and weighs about 180 pounds. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt.Duran is described as having brown eyes and long, curly black hair. Authorities said she at approximately 4'10" and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a striped T-shirt.There were no indications the family did not plan to return to their home in Laredo, according to the FBI. Sanchez's health could be at risk if she does not have access to the medications she requires daily.If you know any information on the family's whereabouts, you are urged to contact the FBI at 210-225-6741.