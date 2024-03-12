Alleged serial robber shot and killed by officers after liquor store holdup in Montgomery County

OAK RIDGE NORTH, Texas (KTRK) -- Several investigations are underway after law enforcement officials say they were forced to fire at a possible serial robbery suspect in Oak Ridge North in Montgomery County on Monday night.

The suspect was killed and no officers were hurt, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officials said the shooting happened near a liquor store on the feeder road in the 26800 block of the North Freeway.

According to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, the man went into the liquor store and robbed the clerks at gunpoint just after 8 p.m.

The liquor store robbery was captured on camera, Finner said. Officers reportedly saw the man rob the clerks at gunpoint and tried to stop him as he was leaving the store.

"As he came out, they engaged him, tried to get him stopped. He was in his vehicle. He somehow got out of the vehicle, ran along the sidewalk. Officers were giving him commands. They saw the gun. 'Drop the gun,'" Finner said.

The suspect eventually ran behind the store by a small bayou in the 100 block of Lane Lane. Officials said he continued to not follow their commands. Officers saw his gun, feared for their lives, and shot him, according to Finner.

Officials said an HPD sergeant, a Department of Public Safety trooper and a Harris County sheriff's deputy all fired their weapons.

Since several agencies were involved, there will be multiple investigations into the shooting -- including one by the Texas Rangers.

It's unclear exactly how many robberies the man was a suspect in. Police didn't provide much information about him except that he was a Black man around 30 to 40 years old.

