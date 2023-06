Several people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but only the man was hit, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Man shot in the back while in bed after over a dozen shots fired at house in NW Harris Co.: Deputies

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Over a dozen shots were fired at a home in northwest Harris County, hitting a man who was in his bed, according to deputies.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Lamppost Lane near Round Bank Drive.

Several people were inside the home, and one man was hit in the back and taken to a hospital. The man, who is in his 20s, is expected to survive, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office is working to get a description of a suspect.