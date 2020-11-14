Several stolen exotic cars found at warehouse in west Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some stolen lamborghinis and other high-end vehicles could be returned to their owners soon after deputies uncovered the stolen vehicles from a warehouse.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they discovered several exotic vehicles from a warehouse on Westline Drive in west Harris County on Friday.

Deputies said although all of the vehicles are intact, some have been altered to have tracking devices and other high-end parts removed.

Vehicles are currently being stored while the deputies investigate, but the cars will eventually be returned to the owners after the investigation.

"It's technology. Technology is obviously increasing and criminals are using more sophisticated tools and sophisticated methods, as well as, us as investigators are also receiving more in-depth training and adding to our toolbox as well. This is a unique investigation as it focuses on high end vehicles," HCSO Sgt. John Stamper said.

No suspects are in custody, but investigators say they expect charges will be coming soon.
