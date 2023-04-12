Staff member's inappropriate photo distributed by student from school-issued device, Lamar CISD says

Administrators said the Lamar Junior High School student got into the staff member's office without permission and got ahold of a school-issued device that was logged into a personal iCloud account.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Lamar CISD said it will discipline those involved after an inappropriate picture of a school staff member ended up on social media.

Administrators said on Monday, a student got into a teacher's office at Lamar Junior High School without permission and got ahold of a school-issued device that was logged into a personal iCloud account.

The district said the student obtained and spread the inappropriate photo through AirDrop and social media.

A district spokesperson said there may have been a substitute teacher in the class at the time, so the student did not have consent to enter the teacher's office and access any device.

"This incident is currently under investigation and upon completion, those involved will receive the appropriate discipline in accordance with our Code of Conduct," a statement from Lamar CISD read in part.

