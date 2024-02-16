13 Investigates obtains 911 audio of Lakewood shooter's disturbances with Conroe neighbors

In newly obtained audio from the Conroe Police Department, 13 Investigates is uncovering a history of disturbances between her and her neighbors.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- As police work to piece together why 36-year-old Genesse Moreno opened fire Sunday at Lakewood Church, 13 Investigates is uncovering a history of disturbances between her and her neighbors.

In a 911 audio call ABC13 obtained from the Conroe Police Department, Moreno called CPD on Nov. 7, 2023, alleging that her neighbor hit her on the lip.

The neighbor gave ABC13 an exclusive glimpse of parts of that night, showing her husband confront Moreno from a distance.

At that time, Moreno was on the phone with 911.

Speaking about her neighbor, Moreno asks the dispatcher, "If her husband were to come on my property, is it OK if I go outside with my gun?"

The dispatcher responds, "No. No, no, no, don't do that. Don't get yourself in trouble like that. Just stay in the house."

That same day, her neighbor called the police, alleging Moreno hosed her down with water.

"We've had problems with her for three years," the neighbor said of Moreno. "She's going after the lady (another neighbor) because she teaches her son. She filed a false report that she was stalking her son, her 7-year-old son. This girl is whacko."

Conroe police later responded to Moreno's home.

On the video, an officer can be heard asking, "You had your hose out here, right? You see how far that water was?"

Moreno responded, saying, "Yeah, because my neighbor was on my property."

The neighbor said she has dozens of videos of Moreno and told ABC13 she put cameras in place because she was terrified.

She even gave ABC13 pictures showing Moreno with swastikas displayed in the window.

She also shared a picture of Moreno carrying what looks like a gun case into her home.

